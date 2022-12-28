Australia v South Africa 2nd Test scoreboard

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Scoreboard after Australia's first innings on day three of the second Test against South Africa at the Melbourne cricket Ground on Wednesday: South Africa 1st innings 189 (M.

Jansen 59, K. Verreynne 52; C. Green 5-27, M. Starc 2-39) Australia 1st innings (overnight 386-3, T. Head 48, A. Carey 9) D. Warner b Nortje 200 U. Khawaja c Verreynne b Rabada 1 M. Labuschagne run out 14 S.

Smith c De Bruyn b Nortje 85 T. Head b Nortje 51 C. Green not out 51 A. Carey c & b Jansen 111 P. Cummins c Verreynne b Rabada 4 N.

Lyon c Zondo b Ngidi 25 M. Starc not out 10 Extras (b5, lb12, nb5, w1) 23 Total (8 wkts declared, 145 overs) 575 Fall of wickets: 1-21 (Khawaja), 2-75 (Labuschagne), 3-314 (Smith), 3-363 (Green - retired hurt), 4-395 (Head), 5-395 (Warner), 6-400 (Cummins), 7-440 (Lyon), 8-557 (Carey) Did not bat: Scott Boland Bowling: Rabada 28-1-144-2, Ngidi 22.1-2-98-1, Jansen 28-1-89-1, Nortje 25-1-92-3, Maharaj 41.5-3-135-0 Toss: Australia Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Paul Reiffel (AUS)tv umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)