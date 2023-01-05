UrduPoint.com

Australia V South Africa 3rd Test Scoreboard

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Australia v South Africa 3rd Test scoreboard

Sydney, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Scoreboard on day two of the third Test between Australia and South Africa at the Sydney cricket Ground on Thursday: Australia 1st innings (overnight 147-2) U.

Khawaja not out 195 D. Warner c Jansen b Nortje 10 M. Labuschagne c Verreynne b Nortje 79 S. Smith c and b Maharaj 104 T. Head c sub (van der Dussen) b Rabada 70 M.

Renshaw not out 5 Extras (lb5, nb6, w1) 12 Total (4 wkts, 131 overs) 475 Fall of wickets: 1-12 (Warner), 2-147 (Labuschagne), 3-356 (Smith), 4-468 (Head) To bat: A.

Carey, A. Agar, P. Cummins, N. Lyon, J.Hazlewood Bowling: Rabada 28-3-119-1 (4nb), Nortje 22-5-55-2 (2nb), Jansen 25-4-79-0 (1w), Maharaj 25-1-108-1, Harmer 31-3-109-0 Rain ended play at 17:00 (local) Toss: Australia Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Paul Reiffel (AUS) tv umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)afp

Related Topics

Cricket Australia Sydney Lyon Van South Africa Paul Reiffel Richard Kettleborough Chris Gaffaney TV P

Recent Stories

Pak Vs NZ: Tickets for ODI matches go on sale

Pak Vs NZ: Tickets for ODI matches go on sale

3 minutes ago
 Local Press: UAE’s earnest drive to stamp out cy ..

Local Press: UAE’s earnest drive to stamp out cybercrimes

51 minutes ago
 National Bank of Fujairah introduces online fraud ..

National Bank of Fujairah introduces online fraud prevention solution

52 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack in Somalia

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack in Somalia

52 minutes ago
 ‘ADAFSA’ invites local farmers, breeders to ap ..

‘ADAFSA’ invites local farmers, breeders to apply for ‘Sheikh Mansour Agri ..

52 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.