Australia v South Africa 3rd Test scoreboard

Sydney, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at the end of Australia's first innings on day four of the third Test against South Africa at the Sydney cricket Ground on Saturday: Australia 1st innings (overnight 475-4) U.

Khawaja not out 195 D. Warner c Jansen b Nortje 10 M. Labuschagne c Verreynne b Nortje 79 S. Smith c and b Maharaj 104 T. Head c sub (van der Dussen) b Rabada 70 M.

Renshaw not out 5 Extras (lb5, nb6, w1) 12 Total (4 wkts declared, 131 overs) 475 Fall of wickets: 1-12 (Warner), 2-147 (Labuschagne), 3-356 (Smith), 4-468 (Head) Did not bat: A.

Carey, A. Agar, P. Cummins, N. Lyon, J.Hazlewood Bowling: Rabada 28-3-119-1 (4nb), Nortje 22-5-55-2 (2nb), Jansen 25-4-79-0 (1w), Maharaj 25-1-108-1, Harmer 31-3-109-0 Toss: Australia Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Paul Reiffel (AUS)tv umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)