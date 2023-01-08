Australia v South Africa 3rd Test scoreboard

(@FahadShabbir)

Sydney, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at the close on the final day of the third Test against Australia at the Sydney cricket Ground on Sunday: Australia 1st innings 475-4 declared (U.

Khawaja not out 195, S. Smith 104; A. Nortje 2-55) South Africa 1st innings (overnight 149-6) D. Elgar c Carey b Hazlewood 15 S. Erwee b Lyon 18 H. Klaasen c Carey b Cummins 2 T. Bavuma c Carey b Hazlewood 35 K.

Zondo lbw b Cummins 39 K. Verreynne c Smith b Cummins 19 M. Jansen c Carey b Head 11 S. Harmer b Hazlewood 47 K. Maharaj lbw b Hazlewood 53 K. Rabada c and b Lyon 3 A. Nortje not out 0 Extras (b2, lb1, nb5, pen5) 13 Total (all out, 108 overs) 255 Fall of wickets: 1-22 (Elgar), 2-37 (Erwee), 3-37 (Klaasen), 4-85 (Bavuma), 5-130 (Zondo), 6-137 (Verreynne), 7-167 (Jansen), 8-252 (Maharaj), 9-255 (Harmer), 10-255(Rabada) Bowling: Hazlewood 23-7-48-4 (2nb), Cummins 23-7-60-3 (2nb), Lyon 40-16-88-2, Agar 14-3-30-0 (1nb), Head 7-1-21-1, Smith 1-1-0-0 South Africa 2nd innings (following on) S.

Erwee not out 42 D. Elgar c Carey b Cummins 10 H. Klaasen b Hazlewood 35 T. Bavuma not out 17 Extras (nb2) 2 Total (2 wickets, 41.5 overs) 106 Fall of wickets: 1-27 (Elgar), 2-75 (Klaasen) Bowling: Hazlewood 5-2-9-1, Agar 8-2-28-0, Cummins 8-1-16-1, Lyon 15-5-32-0, Head 2-0-4-0, Smith 1-0-8-0, Labuschagne 2.5-1-9-0 (2nb) Man of the match: Usman Khawaja (AUS) Man of the series: David Warner (AUS) result: Match drawn Series: Australia win 2-0 Toss: Australia Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Paul Reiffel (AUS)tv umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)