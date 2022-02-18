Australia v Sri Lanka 4th T20 scoreboard

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Scoreboard from the fourth Twenty20 international between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Melbourne cricket Ground on Friday: Sri Lanka P.

Nissanka st Wade b Zampa 46 D. Gunathilaka c Finch b Agar 17 K. Mendis run out 27 C. Asalanka c Inglis b J. Richardson 22 D. Chandimal c Finch b K. Richardson 2 D. Shanaka c Agar b K. Richardson 1 C.

Karunaratne not out 14 D. Chameera b J. Richardson 1 M. Theekshana run out 3 J. Vandersay not out 5 Extras (w1) 1 Total (8 wkts; 20 overs) 139 Fall of wickets: 1-35 (Gunathilaka), 2-76 (Mendis), 3-110 (Asalanka), 4-113 (Nissanka), 5-116 (Chandimal), 6-117 (Shanaka), 7-119 (Chameera), 8-122 (Theekshana) Bowling: Sams 2-0-14-0, J.

Richardson 4-0-20-2, K.

Richardson 4-0-44-2, Maxwell 2-0-21-0, Agar 4-0-14-1, Zampa 4-0-26-1 Did not bat: Lahiru Kumara Australia B. McDermott c&b Theekshana 9 A. Agar c Mendis b Kumara 26 A. Finch c Gunanthilaka b Kumara 2 G.

Maxwell not out 48 J. Inglis c Chandimal b Chameera 40 M. Stoinis not out 8 Extras (lb3, w7) 10 Total (4 wkts; 18.1 overs) 143 Fall of wickets: 1-19 (McDermott) 2-32 (Finch), 3-49 (Agar), 4-120 (Inglis) Bowling: Theekshana 4-0-20-1, Kumara 4-0-22-1, Karunaratne 2.1-0-22-0, Chameera 4-0-33-1, Vandersay 4-0-43-0 Did not bat: Matthew Wade, Daniel Sams, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa Toss: Australia result: Australai won by six wickets Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS) and Sam Nogajski (AUS)tv Umpire: Donovan Koch (AUS)Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)