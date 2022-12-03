Australia v West Indies 1st Test scoreboard

(@FahadShabbir)

Perth, Australia, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on day four of the first Test between Australia and the West Indies at Perth Stadium on Saturday: Australia 1st innings 598-4 declared (M.

Labuschagne 204, S. Smith 200 not out, T. Head 99) West Indies 1st innings (K. Brathwaite 64, T. Chanderpaul 51; Cummins 3-34, Starc 3-51) Australia 2nd innings (overnight 29-1, D. Warner 17, M.

Labuschagne 3) U. Khawaja c Da Silva b Roach 6 D. Warner c Brooks b Chase 48 M. Labuschagne not out 104 S. Smith not out 20 Extras (lb2, nb1, w1) 4 Total (2 wickets, declared, 37 overs) 182 Did not bat: Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood Fall of wickets: 1-20 (Khawaja), 2-101 (Warner) Bowling: Roach 7-2-30-1, Joseph 10-1-42-0, Holder 8-1-39-0, Chase 6-0-31-1, Seales 3-0-18-0, Brathwaite 3-0-20-0 West Indies 2nd innings K.

Brathwaite not out 101 T. Chanderpaul b Starc 45 S. Brooks c Smith b Lyon 11 J. Blackwood c Labuschagne b Lyon 24 K. Mayers not out 0 Extras (lb6, nb5) 11 Total (3 wickets, 62 overs) 192 Still to bat: Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva, Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales Fall of wickets: 1-116 (Chanderpaul), 2-133 (Brooks), 3-191 (Blackwood) Bowling: Starc 13-3-36-1, Hazlewood 13-3-39-0, Lyon 22-6-54-2, Green 10-0-42-0, Labuschagne 2-0-9-0, Head 2-1-6-0 Toss: Australia Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Rod Tucker (AUS)tv umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)