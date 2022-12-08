Australia v West Indies 2nd Test scoreboard

Adelaide, Bahamas, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on day one of the second Test between Australia and the West Indies at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday: Australia D.

Warner c Da Silva b Joseph 21 U. Khawaja lbw Thomas 62 M. Labuschagne not out 120 S. Smith c&b Holder 0 T.

Head not out 114 Extras (lb3, nb6, w4) 13 Total (3 wickets, 89 overs) 330 Still to bat: Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Scott Boland, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Micahel Neser Fall of wickets: 1-34 (Warner), 2-129 (Khawaja), 3-131 (Smith) Bowling: Joseph 21-2-81-1, Holder 21-6-42-1, Chase 14-0-66-0, Mindley 2-0-11-0, Phillip 16-2-56-0, Brathwaite 6-0-28-0, Thomas 9-0-43-1 West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Jermaine Blackwood, Shamarh Brooks, Devon Thomas, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva, Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip, Marquino Mindley Toss: Australia Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Rod Tucker (AUS)tv umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)