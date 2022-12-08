UrduPoint.com

Australia V West Indies 2nd Test Scoreboard

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Australia v West Indies 2nd Test scoreboard

Adelaide, Bahamas, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on day one of the second Test between Australia and the West Indies at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday: Australia D.

Warner c Da Silva b Joseph 21 U. Khawaja lbw Thomas 62 M. Labuschagne not out 120 S. Smith c&b Holder 0 T.

Head not out 114 Extras (lb3, nb6, w4) 13 Total (3 wickets, 89 overs) 330 Still to bat: Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Scott Boland, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Micahel Neser Fall of wickets: 1-34 (Warner), 2-129 (Khawaja), 3-131 (Smith) Bowling: Joseph 21-2-81-1, Holder 21-6-42-1, Chase 14-0-66-0, Mindley 2-0-11-0, Phillip 16-2-56-0, Brathwaite 6-0-28-0, Thomas 9-0-43-1 West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Jermaine Blackwood, Shamarh Brooks, Devon Thomas, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva, Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip, Marquino Mindley Toss: Australia Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Rod Tucker (AUS)tv umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

Related Topics

Australia Adelaide Brooks Lyon Mitchell Anderson Scott Boland Roston Chase Kumar Dharmasena Richard Illingworth Rod Tucker Chris Broad TV

Recent Stories

UVAS arranged acknowledgement ceremony for support ..

UVAS arranged acknowledgement ceremony for supportive staff

1 hour ago
 2-Days National Workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in Pet ..

2-Days National Workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in Pet Animal Practice’ complete at ..

1 hour ago
 FO expresses concern over Indian sponsored terrori ..

FO expresses concern over Indian sponsored terrorism against Pakistan

1 hour ago
 5Th Maritime Security Workshop Commences At Pakist ..

5Th Maritime Security Workshop Commences At Pakistan Navy War College Lahore

1 hour ago
 1St Chief Of The Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash C ..

1St Chief Of The Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash Championship 2022 Commences

1 hour ago
 Coordination between the OIC and the UN Regarding ..

Coordination between the OIC and the UN Regarding the Damage Caused by the Const ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.