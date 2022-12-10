UrduPoint.com

Australia V West Indies 2nd Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Australia v West Indies 2nd Test scoreboard

Adelaide, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on day three of the day-night second Test between Australia and the West Indies at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday: Australia 1st innings 511-7 declared (M. Labuschagne 120, T. Head 114; D. Thomas 2-53, A. Joseph 2-107) West Indies 1st innings (overnight 102-4; T. Chanderpaul 47, A. Phillip 1) K. Brathwaite c Carey b Neser 19 T. Chanderpaul run out 47 S. Brooks c Carey b Neser 8 J. Blackwood c&b Lyon 3 D. Thomas b Green 19 A. Phillip run out 43 J. Holder c Carey b Starc 0 J. Da Silva lbw Lyon 23 R. Chase c Lyon b Starc 34 A. Joseph lbw Lyon 0 M. Mindley not out 11 Extras (b1, lb1, nb5) 7 Total (10 wickets, 69.3 overs) 214 Fall of wickets: 1-35 (Brathwaite), 2-45 (Brooks), 3-50 (Blackwood), 4-90 (Thomas), 5-102 (Chanderpaul), 6-102 (Holder), 7-162 (Da Silva) 8-170 (Phillip), 9-171 (Joseph), 10-214 (Chase) Bowling: Starc 15.3-4-48-2, Boland 16-4-29-0, Neser 12-3-34-2, Lyon 20-4-57-3, Green 6-0-44-1 Australia 2nd innings U. Khawaja c Da Silva b Chase 45 D. Warner b Chase 28 M. Labuschagne c Chase b Phillip 31 S.

Smith c Thomas b Joseph 35 T. Head not out 38 C. Green c Brathwaite c Jospeh 5 A. Carey b Joseph 8 Extras (lb6, nb1, w2) 9 Total (6 wkts-dec, 31 overs) 199 Did not bat: Scott Boland, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser Fall of wickets: 1-77 (Warner), 2-78 (Khawaja), 3-136 (Labuschagne), 4-156 (Smith), 5-162 (Green), 6-199 (Carey) Bowling: Joseph 7-0-33-3, Holder 8-0-46-0, Phillip 6-0-44-1, Thomas 2-0-13-0, Brathwaitexx 4-0-32-0, Chase 4-0-25-2 West Indies 2nd innings K. Brathwaite c Carey b Boland 3 T. Chanderpaul c Carey b Starc 17 S. Brooks lbw Boland 0 J. Blackwood c Green b Boland 0 D. Thomas not out 8 J. Holder not out 8 Extras (lb2) 2 Total (4 wickets, 22 overs) 38 Still to bat: Joshua Da Silva, Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip, Marquino Mindley.

Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Brathwaite), 2-15 (Brooks), 3-15 (Blackwood), 4-21 (Chanderpaul) Bowling: Starc 5-2-11-1, Neser 6-2-9-0, Boland 6-3-9-3, Lyon 5-3-7-0 Toss: Australia Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Rod Tucker (AUS)tv umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

Related Topics

Australia Adelaide Brooks Lyon Mitchell Anderson Scott Boland Roston Chase Kumar Dharmasena Richard Illingworth Rod Tucker Chris Broad TV

Recent Stories

PakVsEng: Pakistan all out for 202 in 2nd Test

PakVsEng: Pakistan all out for 202 in 2nd Test

1 hour ago
 Court acquits Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in ..

Court acquits Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in drugs case

2 hours ago
 Chairman NDMA meets with Executive Director of ADP ..

Chairman NDMA meets with Executive Director of ADPC

4 hours ago
 Flood victims need continued support

Flood victims need continued support

4 hours ago
 Participants Of 5th Maritime Security Workshop Vis ..

Participants Of 5th Maritime Security Workshop Visit Naval Headquarters

4 hours ago
 Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Hor ..

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Horst Visits Pakistan To Discuss ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.