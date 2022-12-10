Australia v West Indies 2nd Test scoreboard

Adelaide, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on day three of the day-night second Test between Australia and the West Indies at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday: Australia 1st innings 511-7 declared (M. Labuschagne 120, T. Head 114; D. Thomas 2-53, A. Joseph 2-107) West Indies 1st innings (overnight 102-4; T. Chanderpaul 47, A. Phillip 1) K. Brathwaite c Carey b Neser 19 T. Chanderpaul run out 47 S. Brooks c Carey b Neser 8 J. Blackwood c&b Lyon 3 D. Thomas b Green 19 A. Phillip run out 43 J. Holder c Carey b Starc 0 J. Da Silva lbw Lyon 23 R. Chase c Lyon b Starc 34 A. Joseph lbw Lyon 0 M. Mindley not out 11 Extras (b1, lb1, nb5) 7 Total (10 wickets, 69.3 overs) 214 Fall of wickets: 1-35 (Brathwaite), 2-45 (Brooks), 3-50 (Blackwood), 4-90 (Thomas), 5-102 (Chanderpaul), 6-102 (Holder), 7-162 (Da Silva) 8-170 (Phillip), 9-171 (Joseph), 10-214 (Chase) Bowling: Starc 15.3-4-48-2, Boland 16-4-29-0, Neser 12-3-34-2, Lyon 20-4-57-3, Green 6-0-44-1 Australia 2nd innings U. Khawaja c Da Silva b Chase 45 D. Warner b Chase 28 M. Labuschagne c Chase b Phillip 31 S.

Smith c Thomas b Joseph 35 T. Head not out 38 C. Green c Brathwaite c Jospeh 5 A. Carey b Joseph 8 Extras (lb6, nb1, w2) 9 Total (6 wkts-dec, 31 overs) 199 Did not bat: Scott Boland, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser Fall of wickets: 1-77 (Warner), 2-78 (Khawaja), 3-136 (Labuschagne), 4-156 (Smith), 5-162 (Green), 6-199 (Carey) Bowling: Joseph 7-0-33-3, Holder 8-0-46-0, Phillip 6-0-44-1, Thomas 2-0-13-0, Brathwaitexx 4-0-32-0, Chase 4-0-25-2 West Indies 2nd innings K. Brathwaite c Carey b Boland 3 T. Chanderpaul c Carey b Starc 17 S. Brooks lbw Boland 0 J. Blackwood c Green b Boland 0 D. Thomas not out 8 J. Holder not out 8 Extras (lb2) 2 Total (4 wickets, 22 overs) 38 Still to bat: Joshua Da Silva, Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip, Marquino Mindley.

Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Brathwaite), 2-15 (Brooks), 3-15 (Blackwood), 4-21 (Chanderpaul) Bowling: Starc 5-2-11-1, Neser 6-2-9-0, Boland 6-3-9-3, Lyon 5-3-7-0 Toss: Australia Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Rod Tucker (AUS)tv umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)