Australia v West Indies 2nd Test scoreboard

Adelaide, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Scoreboard after Australia beat the West Indies by 419 runs on day four of the day-night second Test at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday: Australia 1st innings 511-7 declared (M.

Labuschagne 120, T. Head 114; D. Thomas 2-53, A. Joseph 2-107) West Indies 1st innings 214 (T. Chanderpaul 47, A. Phillip 43; N. Lyon 3-57, Neser 2-34, Starc 2-48) Australia 2nd innings 199-6 declared (U.

Khawaja 45, T. Head 38 n.o; A. Joseph 3-33, Chase 2-25) West Indies 2nd innings (overnight 38-4, D. Thomas 8, J. Holder 8) K. Brathwaite c Carey b Boland 3 T. Chanderpaul c Carey b Starc 17 S. Brooks lbw Boland 0 J.

Blackwood c Green b Boland 0 D.

Thomas c Carey b Starc 12 J. Holder b Starc 11 J. Da Silva c Carey b Neser 15 R. Chase c Carey b Neser 13 A. Joseph lbw Lyon 3 A. Phillip not out 1 M. Mindley c Carey b Neser 0 Extras (lb2) 2 Total (10 wickets, 40.5 overs) 77 Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Brathwaite), 2-15 (Brooks), 3-15 (Blackwood), 4-21 (Chanderpaul), 5-42 (Thomas), 6-49 (Holder), 7-69 (Chase), 8-76 (Da Silva), 9-76 (Joseph), 10-77 (Mindley) Bowling: Starc 10-4-29-3, Neser 10.5-3-22-3, Boland 10-5-16-3, Lyon 10-7-8-1 Toss: Australia result: Australia won by 419 runs Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Rod Tucker (AUS)tv umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)