UrduPoint.com

Australia V West Indies 2nd Test Scoreboard

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Australia v West Indies 2nd Test scoreboard

Adelaide, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Scoreboard after Australia beat the West Indies by 419 runs on day four of the day-night second Test at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday: Australia 1st innings 511-7 declared (M.

Labuschagne 120, T. Head 114; D. Thomas 2-53, A. Joseph 2-107) West Indies 1st innings 214 (T. Chanderpaul 47, A. Phillip 43; N. Lyon 3-57, Neser 2-34, Starc 2-48) Australia 2nd innings 199-6 declared (U.

Khawaja 45, T. Head 38 n.o; A. Joseph 3-33, Chase 2-25) West Indies 2nd innings (overnight 38-4, D. Thomas 8, J. Holder 8) K. Brathwaite c Carey b Boland 3 T. Chanderpaul c Carey b Starc 17 S. Brooks lbw Boland 0 J.

Blackwood c Green b Boland 0 D.

Thomas c Carey b Starc 12 J. Holder b Starc 11 J. Da Silva c Carey b Neser 15 R. Chase c Carey b Neser 13 A. Joseph lbw Lyon 3 A. Phillip not out 1 M. Mindley c Carey b Neser 0 Extras (lb2) 2 Total (10 wickets, 40.5 overs) 77 Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Brathwaite), 2-15 (Brooks), 3-15 (Blackwood), 4-21 (Chanderpaul), 5-42 (Thomas), 6-49 (Holder), 7-69 (Chase), 8-76 (Da Silva), 9-76 (Joseph), 10-77 (Mindley) Bowling: Starc 10-4-29-3, Neser 10.5-3-22-3, Boland 10-5-16-3, Lyon 10-7-8-1 Toss: Australia result: Australia won by 419 runs Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Rod Tucker (AUS)tv umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

Related Topics

Australia Adelaide Brooks Lyon Kumar Dharmasena Richard Illingworth Rod Tucker Chris Broad Sunday TV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

2 hours ago
 England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

12 hours ago
 Secy sports for early functioning of cricket cente ..

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

12 hours ago
 Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champ ..

Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champions Cup

12 hours ago
 Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of h ..

Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of human rights abuses in IIOJK

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.