Australia v West Indies scoreboard

Perth, Australia, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on day three of the first Test between Australia and the West Indies at Perth Stadium on Friday: Australia 1st innings 598-4 declared (M.

Labuschagne 204, S. Smith 200 not out, T. Head 99) West Indies 1st innings (overnight 74-0, T. Chanderpaul 47, K. Brtahwaite 18) K. Brathwaite b Cummins 64 T. Chanderpaul c Warner b Hazlewood 51 N.

Bonner retired hurt 16 J. Blackwood lbw Starc 36 K. Mayers b Starc 1 J. Holder c Warner b Lyon 27 *S. Brooks c Carey b Green 33 J. Da Silva b Starc 0 R. Chase lbw Cummins 13 A. Joseph c Warner b Cummins 4 K.

Roach c Smith b Lyon 0 J. Seales not out 0 Extras (b4, lb27, nb7) 38 Total (10 wickets, 98.2 overs) 283 Fall of wickets: 1-78 (Chanderpaul), 1-106 (Bonner - retired hurt), 2-159 (Brathwaite), 3-166 (Mayers), 4-209 (Holder), 5-245 (Blackwood), 6-245 (Da Silva), 7-266 (Brooks), 8-282 (Chase), 9-283 (Roach), 10-283 (Joseph) *concussion substitute Bowling: Starc 22-7-51-3, Hazlewood 21-5-53-1, Cummins 20.

2-7-34-3, Lyon 22-3-61-2, Green 10-0-35-1, Labuschagne 2-0-14-0, Head 1-0-4-0 Australia 2nd innings U.

Khawaja c Da Silva b Roach 5 D. Warner not out 17 M. Labuschagne not out 3 Extras (lb2, w1) 3 Total (1 wicket, 11 overs) 29 Still to bat: Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood Fall of wickets: 1-20 (Khawaja) Bowling: Roach 4-1-16-1, Joseph 4-1-7-0, Holder 2-1-3-0, Chase 1-0-1-0 Toss: Australia Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Rod Tucker (AUS)tv umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)