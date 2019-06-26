UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Warns Of 'collateral Damage' From Trump-Xi Trade War

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 10:40 AM

Australia warns of 'collateral damage' from Trump-Xi trade war

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday warned that "collateral damage" from trade spats between China and the United States were hurting smaller countries and threatening the global economy.

In an unusually public warning to allies in Washington, Morrison said the "world's most important bilateral relationship -- the US-China relationship" had become "strained".

"Trade tensions have escalated. The collateral damage is spreading. The global trading system is under real pressure. Global growth projections are being wound back," he said, speaking in Sydney.

"The impact of any further deterioration of the relationship will not be limited to these two major powers," he added.

His comments come on the eve of a G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, that will be overshadowed by talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Donald Trump aimed at easing tensions between the world's two largest economic powers.

Decades of cautious engagement between China and the United States have been cast aside in the Trump-Xi era, replaced by two geopolitical behemoths openly tussling for economic, diplomatic and military influence.

In Australia, that has caused a dramatic erosion in confidence about both Washington's and Beijing's willingness to act responsibly in the world.

According to a poll released by respected Sydney think tank the Lowy Institute on Wednesday, only 32 percent of Australians say they trust China -- a 20 point fall versus 2018.

Just 25 percent of respondents said they had confidence in Trump.

Morrison's conservative government was re-elected in May, largely on promises of continuing the Australian economy's almost 28 years of near-continuous growth.

But that growth is starting to falter, and with a downturn looming, his government has played up the negative impact of an external shock from US-China tensions.

Economists say that is more of a risk for the future, blaming current woes on structural weaknesses at home.

Morrison is a vocal supporter of Trump and is expected to hold a meeting with the US leader on the sidelines of the G20 summit, where China's growing influence in the South Pacific is sure to come up.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Australia China Washington Trump Sydney Beijing Osaka Japan United States Tank May 2018 From Government Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

16 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 26 June 2019

26 minutes ago

Gargash, Italian FM discuss Middle East challenges

9 hours ago

Proud to meet the caring father Mohamed bin Zayed: ..

11 hours ago

Ukrainian President to Pay 3-Day Visit to Canada i ..

11 hours ago

13 sites designated for Naya Pakistan Housing Prog ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.