Australia Win 2nd Test Against England, Lead Ashes 2-0

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2023 | 10:10 PM

London, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Australia took a stranglehold on the Ashes series after beating England by 43 runs in a fiery and controversial second Test in Lord's on Sunday to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

England captain Ben Stokes hit a stunning 155 after Jonny Bairstow was controversially given out stumped after straying out of his ground on the last day.

But England were bowled out for 327 chasing a stiff target of 371.

Australia captain Pat Cummins led the attack with 3-69.

However it was Bairstow's dismissal shortly before lunch on the last day that lit the blue-touch paper on this match and incited the fury of the usually sedate Lord's crowd.

Bairstow, the last of England's specialist batsmen, fell in bizarre fashion for 10 when he wandered out of his ground after ducking a Cameron Green bouncer and quick-thinking wicketkeeper Alex Carey under-armed the ball onto the stumps.

Bairstow thought he had secured his ground by tapping his bat behind the crease.

Cummins could have withdrawn the appeal but the decision was referred to third umpire Marais Erasmus, who ruled Bairstow had been stumped, with England now 193-6.

Spectators at the 'Home of cricket' reacted in fury with a chant of "Same old Aussies, always cheating" -- a taunt they repeated for the rest of the day's play.

England were ultimately left to rue not making the most of winning the toss in overcast conditions as Australia made a first-innings 416 built on batting star Steve Smith's 110.

England were well-placed at 188-1 in reply only for several batsmen, including Ben Duckett on 98, to throw their wickets away while succumbing to a blatant hooking trap.

The only occasion when a team won a Test series from 2-0 down came when the Australian team of 1936/37, inspired by batting great Don Bradman, recovered to win an Ashes 3-2.

Brief scores: Australia 1st Innings 416 (S Smith 110, T Head 77, D Warner 66; J Tongue 3-98, O Robinson 3-100) England 1st Innings 325 (B Duckett 98, H Brook 50; M Starc 3-88) Australia 2nd Innings 279 (U Khawaja 77; S Broad 4-65) England 2nd Innings (B Stokes 155, B Duckett 83; P Cummins 3-69, M Starc 3-79, J Hazlewood 3-80)Result: Australia won by 43 runsSeries: Australia lead five-match series 2-0

