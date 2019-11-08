UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Win Toss And Bowl In Final Pakistan T20

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 01:30 PM

Australia win toss and bowl in final Pakistan T20

Perth, Australia, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Australia won the toss and chose to bowl in the third and final Twenty20 against Pakistan in Perth on Friday as they look to wrap up the series.

The home team won the last game in Canberra by seven wickets, thanks to a brilliant 80 not out from master batsman Steve Smith.

It put then 1-0 up after the opening clash in Sydney was abandoned due to rain, leaving them unbeaten in their last seven matches over the short format.

Australia have made two changes with fast bowler Pat Cummins rested after a long run of games and Billy Stanlake taking his place. Another quick, Sean Abbott, got the nod ahead of spinner Adam Zampa.

"It feels like there's a little bit of moisture in the wicket and hopefully we can get the ball to move around," said captain Aaron Finch in explaining why he opted to bowl.

Skipper Babar Azam has been the standout batsman for Pakistan, hitting two consecutive 50s. The aggressive Iftikhar Ahmed offered some support in Canberra, but the rest of the top order have failed to deliver.

They have made four changes with Imam ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain and Muhammad Musa all coming into the side.

"If we had won the toss, we would have bowled first as well," Azam.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steve Smith, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Sean Abbott Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Musa Umpires: Paul Wilson (AUS) and Sam Nogajski (AUS)tv umpire: Gerard Abood (AUS)Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

Related Topics

Pakistan Australia Canberra Perth Sydney David Mitchell Haris Sohail Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Imad Wasim Iftikhar Ahmed Mohammad Amir Adam Zampa Shadab Khan National University TV All From Top Imam-ul-Haq

Recent Stories

Interior ministry decides to remove Nawaz Sharif's ..

9 minutes ago

National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking rev ..

18 minutes ago

Mayam Nawaz expesses concerns over her father's he ..

22 minutes ago

Catalan leader denies ties to jailed radical separ ..

25 minutes ago

Honda first-half net profit slumps 19%, full-year ..

25 minutes ago

Stop targeting Indian journalist Aatish Taseer, CP ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.