Australia Win Toss And Bowl In Third Sri Lanka T20

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 01:21 PM

Australia win toss and bowl in third Sri Lanka T20

Melbourne, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Australia won the toss and chose to bowl in the third and final Twenty20 against Sri Lanka in Melbourne as they look to clean-sweep the series Friday.

The home team have been dominant in the opening two games, winning by 134 runs in Adelaide and by nine wickets with seven overs to spare in Brisbane, completely outplaying the visitors.

They go into the final game with Glenn Maxwell missing after the power-hitting batsman announced on Thursday he was taking a break from cricket to deal with mental health issues.

Ben McDermott takes his place while Mitchell Starc returns after missing the last game to attend his brother's wedding, with Billy Stanlake dropped.

"It looks like a nice wicket and I don't think it will change very much later on," said skipper Aaron Finch in explaining his decision to bowl.

Sri Lanka's batting has been insipid so far -- their top score in two games is 27 -- and they made four changes.

Out goes Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Isuru Udana, with Shehan Jayasuriya, Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksha and Lahiru Kumara taking their places.

"We want to play good cricket in this last match and end on a good note," Sri Lanka skipper Lasith Malinga said.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steve Smith, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksha, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga (capt), Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara Umpires: Gerard Abood (AUS) and Paul Wilson (AUS)tv Umpire: Shawn Craig (AUS)Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

