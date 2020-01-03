UrduPoint.com
Australia Win Toss, Bat Against New Zealand In Final Test

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 09:20 AM

Australia win toss, bat against New Zealand in final Test

Sydney, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Australia won the toss and chose to bat against virus-hit New Zealand in the third Sydney Test on Friday.

The Black Caps, with the series already lost, were in disarray with five changes, among them skipper and star batsman Kane Williamson, who has been ill in the lead-up.

Batsman Henry Nicholls and spinner Mitchell Santner were other illness withdrawals while paceman Tim Southee lost his place to spinner Todd Astle.

Paceman Trent Boult is also missing after returning home with a broken hand suffered in the second Test in Melbourne.

Batsman Glenn Phillips, who made a late dash to Sydney Thursday as cover, was named to make his Test debut, with opener Tom Latham to lead the side in Williamson's absence.

Will Somerville, Matt Henry, Jeet Raval and Astle were called into the side, while the Australians were unchanged after considering Mitchell Swepson as a second spinner.

"It looks like a good wicket. Good toss to win," Australia captain Tim Paine said. "We're going with the same XI, we wanted to stick with a winning combination." New Kiwi skipper Latham said: "It's been a tough 48 hours for us.

We've had a virus which has gone through the team, which is unfortunate.

"We would have liked to have had a bat but hopefully there is a bit in the wicket and we can use that this morning." Australia have been unbeatable this season, winning all four Tests at home -- two each against Pakistan and New Zealand -- after retaining the Ashes in England.

The Test is being played against the backdrop of one of Australia's most devastating bushfire seasons with at least 18 people losing their lives in blazes raging across the country, including on the outskirts of Sydney.

Play will be suspended in the match at the umpire's discretion, should smoke significantly affect air quality or visibility.

Teams Australia: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (capt), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson New Zealand: Tom Latham (capt), Tom Blundell, Jeet Raval, Ross Taylor, Glenn Phillips, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Will Somerville, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner.

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Marais Erasmus (RSA)tv umpire: Nigel Llong (ENG)Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

