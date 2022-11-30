UrduPoint.com

Australia Win Toss, Bat In 1st Test Against West Indies

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2022 | 08:00 AM

Australia win toss, bat in 1st Test against West Indies

Perth, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bat against the West Indies in the first Test at Perth Stadium on Wednesday.

Australia, who haven't played a Test since touring Sri Lanka in July, left out pace bowler Scott Boland and opener Marcus Harris from the 13, as expected, on what is should be a fast, bouncy surface.

Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood will lead the attack, supplemented by the spin of Nathan Lyon.

There were no changes to the top seven from Australia's last Test with David Warner and Usman Khawaja to open the batting.

"Looks like a good wicket, could be a bit in it," said Cummins.

The West Indies, who are without a win on Australian soil for 25 years, suffered a blow before the match with allrounder Raymon Reifer ruled out of the two-Test series with a groin injury.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul, the son of retired batting great Shivnarine, scored a century in a warm-up game last week and was rewarded with a debut and will open the batting with captain Kraigg Brathwaite.

Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales and the experienced Jason Holder spearhead a dynamic pace attack.

Australia: Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva, Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Rod Tucker (AUS)tv umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)Match referee: Sam Nogajski (AUS)

Related Topics

Attack Century Australia Sri Lanka Perth Lyon David Lead Mitchell Scott Boland Travis Head Roston Chase Kumar Dharmasena Richard Illingworth Rod Tucker July National University TV From Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Wales v England World Cup starting line-ups

Wales v England World Cup starting line-ups

7 hours ago
 Court awards life imprisonment to accused

Court awards life imprisonment to accused

7 hours ago
 Carter-Vickers in for USA against Iran

Carter-Vickers in for USA against Iran

7 hours ago
 White House announces int'l 'Summit for Democracy' ..

White House announces int'l 'Summit for Democracy' in March

7 hours ago
 Netherlands see off sorry Qatar to reach World Cup ..

Netherlands see off sorry Qatar to reach World Cup last 16

7 hours ago
 Trade tensions overshadow Macron's showy White Hou ..

Trade tensions overshadow Macron's showy White House visit

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.