UrduPoint.com

Australia Win Toss, Bowl In 4th Sri Lanka T20

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Australia win toss, bowl in 4th Sri Lanka T20

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to bowl in the fourth Twenty20 international against Sri Lanka at the Melbourne cricket Ground on Friday.

The home side have an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series and opted to rest bowling kingpins Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc for the final two games ahead of their upcoming tour of Pakistan.

That means Jhye Richardson, Daniel Sams and Kane Richardson will shoulder the pace load.

Adam Zampa returns after being rested for game three and will reunite with Ashton Agar to form a two-pronged spin attack. Agar is also set to open again, after being promoted to the role in the third game at Canberra.

Sri Lanka are without star leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga once more as he recovers from Covid-19 while speedster Nuwan Thushara misses out with a side strain.

Lahiru Kumara replaces Thushara and Jeffrey Vandersay retains his place for Hasaranga.

Teams Australia: Ashton Agar, Ben McDermott, Aaron Finch (capt), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Daniel Sams, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS) and Sam Nogajski (AUS)tv Umpire: Donovan Koch (AUS)Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Attack Australia Sri Lanka Canberra Melbourne Lead Mitchell Dasun Shanaka Jeffrey Vandersay Kusal Mendis Adam Zampa Lahiru Kumara Rod Tucker David Boon TV From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Film star Haider Rahi all set to revive Sultan Rah ..

Film star Haider Rahi all set to revive Sultan Rahi's legacy in upcoming movies

29 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rasheed condemns killing of senior producer ..

Sheikh Rasheed condemns killing of senior producer

29 minutes ago
 OSCE to Assist Turkmenistan in Organizing Presiden ..

OSCE to Assist Turkmenistan in Organizing Presidential Elections - Foreign Minis ..

29 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

29 minutes ago
 Asghar Mall College's girls clinche top positions ..

Asghar Mall College's girls clinche top positions in PU's MSc Geography exams

29 minutes ago
 Fawad condemns killing of senior journalist Athar ..

Fawad condemns killing of senior journalist Athar in Karachi

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>