UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Women's Football Team To Play Against Germany For Olympic Preparation

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 03:30 PM

Australia women's football team to play against Germany for Olympic preparation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Australia's women's football team will face defending champions Germany next month as part of their preparation for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

According to Football Australia's statement on Thursday, the warm-up match will be held at Brita-Arena Wiesbaden on April 11, marking the first time the Matildas will be in action since qualifying for Tokyo.

The clash will also give their fans a first look at new head coach Tony Gustavsson, who officially started his role in January.

"It is important for our development as a team that we take on quality opponents often to measure our progress and build strong foundations for the next three years," said Gustavsson, who worked as an assistant coach in two World Cup-winning tenures with the American women's national team in 2015 and 2019.

"Consistent matches against highly ranked teams are key to our ability to reach our full potential, and I am looking forward to this first challenge." The clash against Germany, who currently ranked number two in the world, will be the first time the two teams have met since a 2-2 draw at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

The Matildas, who qualified for Tokyo after securing a last-gasp 1-1 draw with China and then winning a playoff last year, are ranked seventh in the world and lead the AFC (Asian Football Confederation) teams in the rankings.

China and South Korea will play their delayed two-legged playoff in April to determine which side secures a berth at the Tokyo Olympics.

Related Topics

Football World Australia China Germany Wiesbaden Tokyo Progress Lead South Korea January April Women 2016 2015 2019 Olympics Asia Coach

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,043 new COVID-19 cases, 2,200 reco ..

18 minutes ago

A delegation from Republic of Niger meets Provinci ..

2 minutes ago

Singapore stocks close 0.27 pct higher 25 march 20 ..

2 minutes ago

Exclusion Rates in UK Schools Higher for Black Car ..

2 minutes ago

Top diplomats from France, Germany, Italy in Libya ..

2 minutes ago

UK university to return looted African sculpture

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.