SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) announced on Monday the 13-strong women's water polo team for Tokyo 2020.

Among the selected, Bronwen Knox made history becoming the first Australian woman to qualify for four Olympics in water polo, while 20-year old debutants Abby Andrews and Matilda Kearns will become the third and fourth-youngest women to play water polo for Australia at an Olympics.

The "Aussie Stingers" won bronze at the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea and took Olympic bronze at Beijing 2008 and London 2012.

The team will start their campaign at Tokyo's Tatsumi water polo center on July 24, with Australia drawn in Pool A with European champions Spain, Netherlands, Canada and South Africa, the AOC said.

"These are a tight-knit, committed group of athletes who have shown incredible determination to make it through the trials of the pandemic to secure their spot in representing their country at this Olympic Games," said Chef de Mission of the Australian Olympic team Ian Chesterman.

"Our Water Polo team have an incredible record at the Olympics, and I know this group, led by Rowie Webster, is determined to add to that. Congratulations to all the players named to the Australian Olympic Team today." 33-year-old Rowie Webster, who has been selected for her third Games, was named captain of the team.

"What I'm most excited about this Aussie Stingers team is the different skills and variety in the team makeup. You have someone like Bronwen Knox, whose composure and experience you can't buy...It's been an honor to play alongside her for so many years. On the other hand, you have so many fresh faces in the team, and to see their growth during this Olympic cycle and the enthusiasm that they will carry into Tokyo complements our team so well," she said.

The selection on Monday also brings the number of selected athletes in the Australian Olympic team to 124 of an expected 450-480.