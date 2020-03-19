Australian airline Qantas to cut all international flights

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Australia's biggest airline Qantas said Thursday it will cut all international flights later this month, after the island nation's other main carrier Virgin shut its overseas services due to the virus pandemic.

Qantas said all of its international flights would be suspended by late March after the government told citizens Wednesday to forego all overseas travel in a bid to halt the spread of novel coronavirus.

"The efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus have led to a huge drop in travel demand, the likes of which we have never seen before," Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce said, adding that the airline would lay off 20,000 of its 30,000 staff.