Australian Ashleigh Barty wins WTA Finals in Shenzhen

Shenzhen, China, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :World number one Ashleigh Barty spectacularly ended her jinx against defending champion Elina Svitolina to win the WTA Finals on Sunday and scoop the richest prize in tennis history.

Barty, who had never beaten Svitolina in five previous attempts, won 6-4, 6-3 in one hour and 26 minutes at the Shenzhen Bay sports Centre.

The Australian claimed a record-setting US$4.42 million payday -- the biggest ever awarded in men's or women's tennis.

