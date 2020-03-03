UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Associated Press To Shut After 85 Years In Operation

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 11:10 AM

Australian Associated Press to shut after 85 years in operation

SYDNEY, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Australian Associated Press (AAP) has said they will close their entire media operations, with the institution announcing on Tuesday their newswire service which supplies every major news outlet in the country is no longer viable.

Founded in 1935 and owned in partnership by News Corp, Nine Entertainment and Seven West, current editor in chief Tony Gillies said "We have had a place like no other in journalism".

"We exist for the public's interest and I now fear for the void left by the absence of AAP's strong, well-considered voice." Set to impact the company's 180 reporters, Gillies added that throughout the years, hundreds of the nation's top journalists made their start at AAP and went on to have brilliant careers.

"Our reporters, photographers, videographers and production staff are second to none," he said.

"They have been leading the country in breaking news for decades and showed the way for publishers in terms of the 24-hour news cycle," With so many of the nation's leading new outlets relying on AAP's newswire service for content, Media Entertainment and Arts Alliance Federal president Marcus Strom said it will be difficult to fill the void left by the organization.

"Beancounters at the top of media organizations might think they can soldier on without AAP, but the reality is it will leave a huge hole in news coverage," he said.

"Filling those holes will fall to already overburdened newsroom journalists. Or coverage will simply cease to occur."Set to close their doors on June 26, AAP's sub-editing service Pagemasters will then be shut down in August, while the company's press release distribution service Medianet, and media intelligence arm Mediaverse, will go up for sale.

Related Topics

Company Sale Alliance June August Media Top Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 3, 2020 in Pakistan

58 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

10 hours ago

UAE citizens evacuated from Iran

11 hours ago

Ministry of Education to start pilot stage of dist ..

11 hours ago

Amir four-for powers Kings to second successive wi ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.