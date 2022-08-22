UrduPoint.com

Australian Authorities Seize Record Fentanyl Shipment

Published August 22, 2022

Australian authorities seize record fentanyl shipment

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Australian authorities have discovered and seized a record illegal shipment of the potentially deadly opioid fentanyl.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) and the Australian Border Force (ABF) on Monday announced the seizure of 11.2 kg of pure powdered fentanyl and 30 kg of methamphetamine found hidden inside machinery that arrived in Australia from Canada in December last year.

In a statement the agencies, said it was the equivalent of more than 5 million potentially lethal doses of fentanyl, a potent opioid used as pain medication and illicitly as a recreational drug, and 27 million Australian Dollars (18.6 million U.S. dollars) worth of methamphetamine.

It is the biggest fentanyl seizure in Australian history, with all previous importation discoveries being small quantities less than 30 grams.

"This was a massive amount of Fentanyl. The excellent work of our officers prevented these deadly drugs from reaching our streets, which has undoubtedly saved many, many lives," ABF Commander Maritime and Enforcement South James Watson said.

He said that Fentanyl is an extremely toxic substance to handle as well as being a lethal drug to use. There is a fentanyl epidemic in many parts of the world today, resulting in thousands of deaths of users every year.

"Our officers work tirelessly to prevent this harm from reaching our streets, as it is literally a life and death battle with these drugs," he said.

ABF officers sent the shipment, which contained an industrial lathe for wood or metal working, to be x-rayed in February after becoming suspicious about its contents.

They discovered 60 kg of powder hidden in ammunition boxes concealed within the lathe after drilling into the machinery and called in the AFP to help remove and identify the powder.

Forensic officers wore protective bio hazard suits during the operation to protect against skin contact with the drugs. A joint operation has been established to find those responsible for importing the fentanyl.

