Australian Births Hit Record High In 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Australian births hit record high in 2021

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :-- A record number of babies were born in Australia in 2021, government data has revealed.

According to a new report published by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) on Thursday, there were 315,705 births in Australia in 2021.

It represents an increase of approximately 20,000, or 6.7 percent, from 2020.

In 2021 the birth rate was 61 per 1,000 women of reproductive age (aged 15-44 years), up from 56 in 2020 but still lower than the 2007 peak of 66 per 1,000.

The average age of first-time mothers increased to 29.7 years compared to 28.4 years in 2011 as the trend of Australians having children later in life continued.

In 2021, around one in four women who gave birth were aged 35 years and over.

More Stories From Miscellaneous