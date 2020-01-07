UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Bushfire Cloud Visible In Chile And Argentina

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 08:20 AM

Australian bushfire cloud visible in Chile and Argentina

Santiago, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The cloud of smoke caused by raging bushfires in Australia has been spotted more than 12,000 kilometers (7,400 miles) away in Chile and Argentina, weather authorities in the South American countries said on Monday.

In the early hours "the effect was seen in the sun through red tones. This effect was produced by a cloud of smoke that comes from the fires," Chile Meteorology chief, Patricio Urra, told AFP.

The cloud has risen to 6,000 meters (6,500 yards) above sea level and there is no meteorological reason for it to fall back to earth, said Urra.

It poses no threat to Chileans.

The Argentine Meteorological Service published satellite images of the cloud saying it had been "transported by frontal systems that move from west to east." However, it added that all that would be visible was "a sun that's a little redder." Regional meteorological company Metsul said the cloud could even reach Rio Grande del Sur state in Brazil.

Catastrophic bushfires have turned swathes of Australia into smouldering, blackened hellscapes and destroyed an area about the size of the island of Ireland, according to official figures.

They have left 25 people dead and authorities warn the disaster still has weeks or months to run.

Related Topics

Dead Weather Australia Company Rio Grande Sur Ireland Argentina Brazil Chile All From

Recent Stories

The future looks promising, says first female pres ..

7 hours ago

Pakistan will not become party to the regional con ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives members of the Higher C ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Italian PM&#039;s phone ..

9 hours ago

Climate protesters mount gas rig in Scotland

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Aqdar World Summit dele ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.