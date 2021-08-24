UrduPoint.com

Australian Capital Reports New Record Number Of COVID-19 Cases Amid Lockdown

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 09:50 AM

Australian capital reports new record number of COVID-19 cases amid lockdown

CANBERRA, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) on Tuesday morning recorded 30 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19, a new record number for the national capital, on the 12th full day of its lockdown.

It takes the number of active cases associated with this outbreak in Canberra to 167, including four being treated in hospital.

Of Tuesday's new cases, 13 were in quarantine for their entire infectious period and the source of five infections is unknown.

Andrew Barr, chief minister of the ACT, said it was too early to know if the lockdown would be extended beyond Sept. 2 but that the number of people infected in the community was troubling.

"The reason we are in lockdown is to reduce the transmission potential," he told reporters.

"The more Canberrans who are vaccinated, the better protected our community will be from the virus and from the decisions of other governments that are beyond the control of the ACT government." The ACT Health Chief Health Officer Kerryn Coleman said that while the number of new cases might be a shock to the community, authorities were not surprised.

"Specifically of these new cases today, I can confirm that out of the 30, 25 can be linked to known cases or ongoing clusters," she said.

"Please people do not panic. We are heading in the right direction. We just need to keep doing it for a bit longer." As of Monday afternoon, there had been 44,922 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia, and the number of cases reported in the previous 24 hours was 909, most of which were locally acquired, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.

On Tuesday morning, New South Wales (NSW), Australia's most populous state with Sydney as the capital city, reported 753 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19. And Victoria, the second-most populous state with Melbourne as the capital city, reported a further 50 new local cases.

So far, about half the Australian population in NSW, Victoria, and ACT was still in lockdown.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Australia Victoria Canberra Melbourne Sydney Wales From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2021

28 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th August 2021

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed meets French Foreign, Defence mi ..

Mohamed bin Zayed meets French Foreign, Defence ministers

9 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed unveils 6-star plate for Traffic &a ..

Saif bin Zayed unveils 6-star plate for Traffic &amp; License Center in Fujairah

9 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on ..

Ajman Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

10 hours ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badr ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.