Australian Capital To Phase Out New Petrol Vehicle Sales By 2035

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2022 | 04:30 PM

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :The government of the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) has revealed its plan to phase out fossil fuel-powered vehicles from 2035.

Chief Minister Andrew Barr on Wednesday released details of the ACT Zero Emissions Vehicle Strategy. Under the policy, the ACT will become the first Australian state or territory to phase out the sale of light internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles from 2035.

Rideshare and taxi companies would be prohibited from onboarding new ICE-powered vehicles by 2030 but the sale of second-hand fossil fuel-powered vehicles will remain legal.

The policy aims for zero-emission vehicles such as electric vehicles (EVs) to account for at least 80 percent of light car sales in the ACT by 2030.

In order to incentivize EV take-up, Barr announced registration fees will transition towards being emissions-based.

"We are transitioning away from a weight-based registration system where you pay more the heavier your vehicle is, to an emissions-based registration system where you will pay less if you have a zero-emission vehicle," he said, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

At least 180 charging stations will be available to the public by 2025. In addition, the government will extend stamp duty waivers for buyers of used electric vehicles and hydrogen vehicles purchased from Aug. 1, 2022, cutting the cost of a second-hand vehicle.

"We are seeking to grow the second-hand market because that will be an important part of this transition over the coming decade," Barr said. "Younger people will look at internal combustion engine vehicles in 2035 when buying their first car and laugh."

