Australian citizenship made easier for New Zealanders

(@FahadShabbir)

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders living in Australia will be able to claim citizenship under a policy shift.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Saturday announced that, from July, hurdles to citizenship will be removed, allowing New Zealanders on Special Category visa to apply directly for Australian citizenship without becoming permanent residents first, as long as they meet a four-year residence and other eligibility requirements.

It means that approximately 400,000 of the 700,000 New Zealanders currently living in Australia will be eligible for citizenship.