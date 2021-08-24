UrduPoint.com

Australian Coach Blazes A Trail For Women In African Basketball

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 08:40 AM

Australian coach blazes a trail for women in African basketball

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :When she was growing up in Australia's biggest city of Sydney, Liz Mills dreamt of one day becoming a professional basketball coach.

Little did she know that she would end up having fame thrust upon her thousands of kilometres away in Africa, where she has made history as the first woman to coach a men's basketball team in a continental tournament.

After a decade in Africa, Mills is now head coach of the Kenyan Morans and in just a short time has steered them to their first AfroBasket championship in 28 years.

From Australia, Mills started out on her African adventure in 2011 in Zambia, where she coached the Heroes during the 2011-2012 season and they ended up winning the national championship.

"I was a bit of rarity... I felt discriminated in terms of opportunities," she says, adding that she was often overlooked because of her age and her gender.

Mills says she is now proud to be a "pioneer" as a female coach.

"I hope that I've been able to inspire especially female coaches in Africa to start working with men's teams as well as women's teams across the continent." But she says that in 2021 she should not be the first woman to be coaching a national men's basketball team, and called on federations to do more to engage women and girls.

"I am planning on holding the door open and encouraging as many women through the door... so hopefully in the next couple of years it will be the 100th or 500th to do what I've done this year." Having served as deputy coach of the national Zambia and Cameroon men's basketball teams, Mills joined the Kenyan Morans in January this year.

After last appearing at AfroBasket in 1993, the team make their return to the top-tier continental championships which run the Rwandan capital Kigali from August 24 to September 5.

- 'More inches' - "Back in 2012 I said in Zambia that I wanted to be the first woman to coach at the AfroBasket," says Mills.

"Qualifying the Kenyan Morans is a dream which has come true.

There have been a lot of ups-and-downs to get here, but I am very happy to have been able to achieve this." On the court, she wears knee-high black leather boots and black jeans along with a red team polo shirt, saying the heels give her "more inches" alongside the towering players.

Mills saw the Morans edge out 11-times African champions Angola 74-73 in Cameroon in February to break their almost three-decade absence from the continent's basketball showpiece.

She voices confidence that African basketball is heading for bigger and better things.

"I think the standards are only getting better and better, with the development of the NBA academies, Giants of Africa, Basketball Without Borders, independent camps for juniors and academies. With all these structures in place, basketball in Africa is trending in the right direction." - Aiming for surprise - Asked about the secret of her own success as a coach, Mills puts it down to her philosophy of building good relationships with her players.

"Players don't care about how much you know until they know how much you care about them, and not just a player but as a person on the court." Mills hopes to build on that philosophy as she looks to lead Kenya to greater heights.

"The AfroBasket is a first step in a long journey towards the World Cup," she says.

"We're working at getting through into the World Cup qualifiers after the Afro-basket series in September. We hope to finish among the top African teams and qualify for the 2025 World Cup." Kenya is drawn in Group C in the opening matches of AfroBasket along with former African champions Nigeria, as well as Ivory Coast and Mali.

Mills says the preparations for the tournament have been deliberately low-key.

"We're not going to put any limit on what our goal is," she adds. "We tried to stay under the radar and we're going to surprise a lot of teams when we get to AfroBasket."

Related Topics

Africa World Australia Polo Sydney Mali Kigali Lead Ivory Coast Zambia Cameroon Kenya Nigeria Angola January February August September Women All From Top Coach Court

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th August 2021

38 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed meets French Foreign, Defence mi ..

Mohamed bin Zayed meets French Foreign, Defence ministers

8 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed unveils 6-star plate for Traffic &a ..

Saif bin Zayed unveils 6-star plate for Traffic &amp; License Center in Fujairah

8 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on ..

Ajman Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

9 hours ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badr ..

9 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir ..

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.