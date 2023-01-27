UrduPoint.com

Australian Consumer Watchdog Launches Crackdown On Misleading Social Media Influencers

January 27, 2023

SYDNEY, Jan. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Australia's peak consumer protection body, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), has begun the sweep to identify misleading testimonials and endorsements by social media influencers after receiving more than 150 tip-offs.

Following a request from the ACCC last week seeking community feedback, the watchdog said on Friday that they will look at more than 100 mentioned influencers who were reported to hide their affiliation with the product or company they are promoting.

Most of those involved were in the beauty, lifestyle, parenting, and fashion categories, where influencer marketing is prevalent.

The ACCC said the sweep will be run over the following weeks. A range of social media platforms including Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube and Facebook, and livestreaming service, Twitch, will be reviewed, as well as the role of other parties such as advertisers, marketers and brands in facilitating misconduct.

"The number of tip-offs reflects the community concern about the ever-increasing number of manipulative marketing techniques on social media, designed to exploit or pressure consumers into purchasing goods or services," ACCC Chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb said.

