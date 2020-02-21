UrduPoint.com
Australian Coronavirus Victims Had Tested Negative In Japan: Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 08:40 AM

Australian coronavirus victims had tested negative in Japan: official

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Two Australians who have been diagnosed with coronavirus after being evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship had earlier tested negative in Japan, health officials in Canberra told AFP on Friday.

Department of health officials said that all 164 Australians who were returned home earlier this week "were tested for COVID-19 in Japan and returned negative results".

Officials stressed that the development of some positive cases among cleared evacuees was "not unexpected", given the continued spread of the disease onboard after testing began.

