Australian court adjourns to consider Djokovic verdict

(@FahadShabbir)

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Novak Djokovic's fate now lies in the hands of three Australian Federal Court justices, after his last-gasp appeal against deportation adjourned Sunday pending a verdict that is expected later in the day.

The tennis star's lawyers told an emergency hearing that the government's effort to deport him on the eve of the Australian Open was "irrational" and "unreasonable", but they faced pointed questions from the panel of justices who will now decide his case.