Australian COVID-19 cases continue to rise

CANBERRA, Dec. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :The number of new coronavirus cases in Australia has risen for consecutive weeks.

According to the latest weekly update from the Department of Health, more than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported across Australia in the seven days to Nov.

29 -- an average of 14,346 per day.

It marks a 20 percent increase from 11,953 new cases per day in the previous week.

The daily average number of cases has now increased for consecutive weeks -- a streak dating back to mid-October when there were an average of 4,422 new cases being reported every day.