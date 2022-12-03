UrduPoint.com

Australian COVID-19 Cases Continue To Rise

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2022 | 05:00 PM

CANBERRA, Dec. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :The number of new coronavirus cases in Australia has risen for consecutive weeks.

According to the latest weekly update from the Department of Health, more than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported across Australia in the seven days to Nov.

29 -- an average of 14,346 per day.

It marks a 20 percent increase from 11,953 new cases per day in the previous week.

The daily average number of cases has now increased for consecutive weeks -- a streak dating back to mid-October when there were an average of 4,422 new cases being reported every day.

