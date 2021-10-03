Australian COVID-19 travel restrictions causing "extreme levels" of distress

CANBERRA, Oct. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) --:Australia's international border closure has caused "extreme levels" of distress among people separated from their friends and families, a survey has found.

Researchers from the South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute (SAHMRI) and Flinders University surveyed about 4,000 people on mental health linked to travel restrictions in a study published recently.

It found that 84 percent of respondents reported "high or very high levels of psychological distress" and 75 percent had "poor mental wellbeing.

" International travel to and from Australia has been heavily restricted by the Federal government since March 2020 to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Participants in the survey identified being separated from partners and family as the most common source of grief.

"While psychological distress was extremely high across all groups, partners who were separated and international students experienced the highest distress," authors Matthew Iasiello from the SAHMRI and Kathina Ali from Flinders wrote in the report, according to news Corp Australia on Sunday.