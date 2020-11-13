UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian COVID-19 Vaccine Ready For Later-stage Clinical Trials: Researchers

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 11:50 AM

Australian COVID-19 vaccine ready for later-stage clinical trials: researchers

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :A COVID-19 vaccine in development by Australia's University of Queensland (UQ) was declared ready to progress to later-stage clinical trials ahead of schedule on Friday, following promising Phase 1 results.

Regulatory approval was being sought for the vaccine to progress to Phase 3 clinical trials before the end of the year, with a timeline for widespread distribution to occur in late 2021.

Co-leader of the UQ vaccine project and leading Australian virologist, Professor Paul Young said that Phase 1 clinical trials had shown the vaccine to be safe and effective at eliciting an antibody response.

"Early data out of Phase 1 clinical trial says that the vaccine is safe and well-tolerated when given, there's very little in the way of adverse events on injection of the vaccine," Young said.

"And it also induces a strong immune response, particularly a neutralizing antibody response, that is equivalent to or in excess of what is seen in patients who have recovered from live virus infection." Additionally Young said that lower doses of the vaccine had proved equally effective at inducing the immune response, meaning the manufacturing of the vaccine will be more efficient in terms of dosage numbers.

The university was partnered with local biotech firm CSL, to undertake manufacturing of the vaccine, with the capacity to rapidly produce tens of millions of doses at the company's Australian facilities.

"Our national goal is to ensure that all Australians who seek to be vaccinated, are vaccinated by the end of 2021," said Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt.

Related Topics

Australia Company Young Progress All From Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan records 37 more deaths due to Covid-19 in ..

9 minutes ago

Karachi Arts Council holds “condolence meeting i ..

10 minutes ago

Citizen martyred in unprovoked firing by Indian Ar ..

21 minutes ago

Emirates Group announces half-year performance for ..

28 minutes ago

Disunity harmful for Kashmir cause: AJK president

33 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 13, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.