Australian COVID vaccine rollout at "inflection point"

CANBERRA, Oct. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Australia's vaccine rollout has reached an "inflection point," the head of Australia's COVID taskforce said Friday.

Lieutenant General John Frewen, the National COVID Taskforce Coordinator, said that it would be "hard work" to hit the 80 percent vaccination target despite supply no longer being an issue.

The Federal government on Thursday announced that from Friday all people over the age of 60 would be eligible for either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, in a move to inoculate an estimated 300,000 people who have been holding out for mRNA shots.

Frewen said those people had been ""putting themselves at risk" by waiting but that the supply issues that plagued the early stages of the rollout have now been resolved, with Australia receiving more than 9 million Pfizer and 3 million Moderna doses in October.

"It's an inflection point in the campaign where we go from the supply drivers to the demand drivers," he told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

"The challenge ahead of us, and there are many challenges, is about people coming forward.

" "Overseas, we've seen that you can get to 70 percent but you've got to work hard to get to 80 percent and, if we have any aspirations to get to 90 percent, that's a long, hard road." Australia reported more than 2,000 new locally-acquired COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths on Friday.

The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) recorded 52 cases - its highest daily number since the start of the pandemic - at least 31 of which were infections in the community.

Chief Minister Andrew Barr announced two more COVID-19 deaths - both residents at the Calvary Haydon aged care facility - on what he described as the toughest day of the pandemic in the ACT.

"Today's increase in case numbers will come as a shock to many, but it's an important reminder that the virus is very much active in our community," he told reporters.

It comes on the same day that strict lockdown restrictions in the ACT were eased, with Canberrans now allowed to have two visitors to their households.

The ACT on Thursday reached a major vaccination milestone, becoming the first state or territory to hit 90 percent first dose coverage among over-12s.