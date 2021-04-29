UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Cricketers Beat Flight Ban To Flee Covid-hit India

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 04:40 PM

Australian cricketers beat flight ban to flee Covid-hit India

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Two Australian cricketers arrived back home Thursday after withdrawing from the Indian Premier League and fleeing the Covid-stricken country, circumventing a ban on flights by travelling via the middle East.

Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa flew into Melbourne from Doha and are currently undergoing quarantine, according to Cricket.com.au.

Earlier this week Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a temporary ban on arrivals from India due to the worsening coronavirus outbreak, leaving thousands of Australians -- including high-profile cricketers -- stranded.

Zampa, Richardson and Andrew Tye then left the IPL, the world's richest Twenty20 tournament, which is taking place in biosecure conditions behind closed doors in six cities until the end of May.

Fourteen of their compatriots remain in India with the league's eight teams, including David Warner, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell.

Morrison has so far rejected calls for charter flights to bring Australians home, with the ban set to remain in place until at least May 15.

Australian national broadcaster ABC reported the pair had not been given special permission to fly and had booked their flights to Doha within the existing rules.

Their return follows Tye's arrival back in Australia earlier this week.

The Australians' exit comes as India's daily death toll from Covid-19 climbed above 3,600, while the daily infection number hit a global record at more than 379,000.

The board of Control for cricket in India has said all players remaining in the country, who are isolated in biosecure bubbles, are "totally safe".

Related Topics

India Cricket Prime Minister World Australia Board Of Control For Cricket In India Indian Premier League Melbourne David Doha Middle East Andrew Tye Adam Zampa May All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Media to air EAD&#039;s new documentary: ..

3 minutes ago

Thousands of Filipinos express appreciation to UAE ..

14 minutes ago

UN Elsie Initiative Fund launches second programmi ..

18 minutes ago

Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister to vi ..

27 minutes ago

PCB receives 3989 applications for club registrati ..

28 minutes ago

PM emphasizes upon enhancing foreign remittances

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.