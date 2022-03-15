Australian cruise ship ban over COVID-19 to end in April

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Australia's ban on international cruise ships will end in April, the government has said.

Health Minister Greg Hunt, Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews and Tourism Minister Dan Tehan said on Tuesday that the government would not renew the ban on international cruise ships arriving in, and departing from, Australian ports beyond the current expiry date of April 17.

It means large international cruise ships will return to Australia for the first time in over two years within weeks after they were banned in March 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Cruise ships will be subject to additional safety requirements when they return including enhanced pre-arrival reporting of COVID-19 risk.

All passengers will be required to be fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

"On the basis of medical advice and with the agreement of National Cabinet, lifting the cruise ban is consistent with the reopening of Australia's international border and shows that we have successfully navigated Australia's emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic," Hunt said in a statement.

Prior to the pandemic more than 600,000 international travelers arrived in Australia on board cruise ships in 2019.

"This is great news for the cruise industry, tourism, the broader economy and the Australians who love to take a cruise holiday," Tehan said.

"The resumption of cruising is another key step forward in the tourism sector's recovery from COVID-19."Australia on Tuesday reported more than 30,000 new locally-acquired coronavirus infections and 24 deaths - 10 in Queensland, six in New South Wales, four in Victoria, three in South Australia and one in the Australian Capital Territory.