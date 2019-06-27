UrduPoint.com
SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Australia's Deakin University Elite Women's Road Race will join the UCI Women's WorldTour from 2020, cycling's governing body revealed on Thursday, with the winners set to receive equal prize money to the men for the first time ever.

Tracing the picturesque coastline of the Australian state of Victoria, the women's event will open the World Tour, starting on February 1, one day before the men's event.

The race is the first in the Southern Hemisphere to be included in the Women's World Tour and offers unique challenges for riders, including temperatures of up to 35 degrees celsius and coastal crosswinds.

Local cyclist Shannon Malseed said that winning the race requires "a versatile rider who can battle through the crosswinds, get over the punchy climbs and either time trial to the finish solo, or win from a select bunch." Acting Victoria major events minister Marlene Kairouz described it as a great time for Australia's female sports stars.

"Women's sport is absolutely booming in Australia. Women are kicking goals on every field and we look forward to seeing our best cyclists out on the road."After commencing in Australia, the 2020 UCI Women's WorldTour will culminate in China with the Tour of Guangxi, which begins on October 20.

