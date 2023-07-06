Open Menu

Australian Cyclist Jai Hindley Wins Tour De France's 5th Stage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Australian cyclist Jai Hindley wins Tour de France's 5th stage

ANKARA, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Team Bora-Hansgrohe's Australian cyclist Jai Hindley won Stage 5 of the Tour de France on Wednesday.

Hindley completed the 162.7-kilometer (101-mile) mountain stage between Pau and Laruns in 3 hours, 57 minutes and 7 seconds to be victorious and take the yellow jersey from British cyclist Adam Yates.

Lidl-Trek's Italian rider Giulio Ciccone came in second, and AG2R-Citroen Team's Austrian cyclist Felix Gall was third in the fifth stage.

Hindley is leading the general ranking with 22 hours, 15 minutes and 12 seconds.

On Thursday, Stage 6 will be run between Tarbes and Cauterets-Cambasque, a 145-kilometer (90-mile) track.

The Tour de France will end on July 23 in Paris' Champs-Elysees after Stage 21.

