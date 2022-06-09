Australian death rate down to record low in 1st year of COVID-19

CANBERRA, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Australia's death rate fell to the lowest level in recorded history during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to data published by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) on Thursday, the age-standardized mortality rate for all causes in 2020 was 487.7 deaths per 100,000 people, down from 528.4 in 2019.

Overall there were 161,300 deaths recorded in Australia in 2020, down from 169,301 in 2019.There were 899 deaths due to COVID-19, accounting for 0.6 percent of all deaths.

The top five leading causes of death nationally were coronary heart disease, dementia, cerebro-vascular disease, lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

While the number of COVID-19 deaths in Australia was relatively low in 2020 due to strict restrictions and border closures, the number has surpassed 6,000 in 2022.More than 30,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported across Australia on Thursday with more than 50 deaths.

According to Department of Health data, as of Thursday afternoon, 7,538,022 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Australia, including 8,919 deaths, and approximately 224,820 active cases.

There were 2,744 corona-virus cases being treated in hospitals on Thursday, including 102 in intensive care.