UrduPoint.com

Australian Death Rate Remained Low In 2021 Amid COVID-19 Restrictions

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Australian death rate remained low in 2021 amid COVID-19 restrictions

CANBERRA, Oct. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Australia's death rate remained low in 2021 amid coronavirus restrictions, data has revealed.

According to figures published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Wednesday, there were 171,469 deaths registered in Australia in 2021 at a rate of 507.2 deaths per 100,000 people.

It marks a 3.2 percent increase from the previous year but remained lower than any other year in the last decade.

Heart disease was again the leading cause of death in 2021, followed by dementia, stroke, lung cancer and chronic lower respiratory diseases.

However, the gap between heart disease and dementia, including Alzheimer's disease, continues to narrow.

In 2017, the mortality rate of heart disease was 38 percent higher than that of dementia. In 2021, the gap was just 9 percent.

Deaths from respiratory diseases including influenza remained low, which was attributed to COVID-19 restrictions preventing their spread.

"Deaths from respiratory diseases remained low in 2021, with the mortality rate of 39.1 deaths per 100,000 people being the second lowest on record. This included just two deaths from influenza. COVID-19 public health measures appeared to suppress the transmission of many common respiratory illnesses in 2020, and this continued in 2021," Lauren Moran, director of ABS mortality statistics, said in a media release.

In 2021, strict measures were taken in Australia to contain the spread of COVID-19, when cities including Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra had been in lockdown for months.

Alcohol-induced deaths increased by 5.8 percent from 2020 to their highest rate in a decade.

Related Topics

Australia Canberra Melbourne Sydney Influenza 2017 2020 Cancer Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan to chase 155-run targ ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan to chase 155-run target set by Afghanistan

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th October 2022

2 hours ago
 Ttitle: T20 World Cup 2022 Match 07 Ireland Vs. Sc ..

Ttitle: T20 World Cup 2022 Match 07 Ireland Vs. Scotland

3 hours ago
 US Learned From Ukraine Conflict Hypersonics Not A ..

US Learned From Ukraine Conflict Hypersonics Not Always Best Weapon to Use - Pen ..

11 hours ago
 Lockheed Martin to Boost HIMARS Production to 96 L ..

Lockheed Martin to Boost HIMARS Production to 96 Launchers Per Year - CEO

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.