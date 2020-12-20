UrduPoint.com
Australian Decathlete Moloney Underlines Olympic Ambitions

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Australian decathlete Ash Moloney established himself as a potential Olympic medallist when he set an Oceania Area record on Sunday.

Moloney, 20, amassed a total of 8492 points at the Queensland Combined Events Championships in Brisbane to set down a marker for the Tokyo Olympics next year.

His haul included a 14.17sec performance in the 110m hurdles and a discus throw of 43.93m.

Moloney's performance came the same weekend as world record holder Kevin Mayer of France booked his place for Tokyo by scoring a 2020 world best of 8552 points in a specially arranged meeting on the Indian Ocean island of La Reunion.

Mayer, the silver medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, described Moloney as "unbelievable".

"He's light years ahead of me at that age, and even now," Mayer, 28, said on Saturday.

"I like the challenge from these young guys but I'm going to try to hold onto my territory."Reigning Olympic decathlon champion Ashton Eaton of the US, who also won at London 2012, has retired.

