UrduPoint.com

Australian-developed Tool To Measure Global Material Footprint

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

Australian-developed tool to measure global material footprint

CANBERRA, Dec. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) --:Australia's national science agency has teamed up with researchers from universities and the United Nations Environment Program to develop a tool to track global resource consumption.

The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) on Friday launched the material footprint indicator developed in conjunction with fellow researchers including those from the University of Sydney, the University of New South Wales (UNSW) and the University of Vienna.

The tool tracks the resources consumed by each country to deliver science-based information on their material footprint.

"The size of our global material footprint has consequences for climate mitigation, biodiversity, and waste and pollution outcomes," Heinz Schandl, CSIRO Group Leader for Urban and Industrial Transformations and coordinating author of the paper, said in a media release.

Related Topics

United Nations Sydney Vienna Wales Media From

Recent Stories

KP Ombudsman for expeditious relief to complainant ..

KP Ombudsman for expeditious relief to complainants

13 seconds ago
 Human rights joint responsibility of society & gov ..

Human rights joint responsibility of society & govt: Commissioner Sukkur

15 seconds ago
 International Human Rights Day observed at UVAS

International Human Rights Day observed at UVAS

17 minutes ago
 DC notifies Rs 10 rate of Roti, Rs 13 Naan

DC notifies Rs 10 rate of Roti, Rs 13 Naan

16 seconds ago
 U.S. CDC recommends COVID-19 boosters for teenager ..

U.S. CDC recommends COVID-19 boosters for teenagers aged 16 and 17 amid Omicron ..

18 seconds ago
 Cuba sees no COVID-19 deaths for 2nd straight day

Cuba sees no COVID-19 deaths for 2nd straight day

19 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.