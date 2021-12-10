Australian-developed tool to measure global material footprint

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CANBERRA, Dec. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) --:Australia's national science agency has teamed up with researchers from universities and the United Nations Environment Program to develop a tool to track global resource consumption.

The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) on Friday launched the material footprint indicator developed in conjunction with fellow researchers including those from the University of Sydney, the University of New South Wales (UNSW) and the University of Vienna.

The tool tracks the resources consumed by each country to deliver science-based information on their material footprint.

"The size of our global material footprint has consequences for climate mitigation, biodiversity, and waste and pollution outcomes," Heinz Schandl, CSIRO Group Leader for Urban and Industrial Transformations and coordinating author of the paper, said in a media release.