Australian doctors call for COVID-19 vaccine advertising campaign

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Australian doctors have called for an urgent national advertising campaign to address coronavirus vaccine misinformation.

The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) recently said it was critical for the government to give Australians up-to-date information about the COVID-19 vaccine program.

"There are certainly people who are having questions about their second dose, and we've got questions from the older cohorts, or refusals, which is a real concern," Karen price, the president of the RACGP, told Nine Entertainment newspapers.

"I think that we risk pandemic fatigue, and then negative speculation if we are not addressing these issues.

"If we wait for supply to increase before ramping up a campaign, we are risking more people becoming hesitant in the meantime."The urge comes after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Monday night that Australians under the age of 40 can go to their GPs to request AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine if they wish to.