Australian economist reunites with his family after spending 21 months in Myanmar jail

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :An Australian economist who had served as an adviser to deposed Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi returned to his country on Friday after spending almost 21 months in prison.

The military regime on Thursday announced the release of 5,744 prisoners, including Sean Turnell, on the occasion of Myanmar's National Day.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong in a statement confirmed his arrival and said he has been reunited with his family.

"I am pleased to confirm that Professor Sean Turnell has arrived safely home to Australia, and has been reunited with his wife and family, after more than 21 months of unjust detention in Myanmar," Australia's top diplomat said.

"His return will be an enormous relief to his family, friends and many supporters in Australia and across the region," she added.