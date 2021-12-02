Australian economy shrank 1.9% in third quarter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sydney, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Lockdowns and border controls caused Australia's economy to contract by 1.9 percent in the recent quarter, official statistics showed Wednesday.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics said the quarterly downturn -- the first since the start of the pandemic in the first half of 2020 -- was due to "extended lockdowns" in the country's most populous cities and states.