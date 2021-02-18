UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Emergency Services Affected By Facebook Ban

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 08:10 AM

Australian emergency services affected by Facebook ban

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Several Australian emergency services reported being hit by Facebook's ban on sharing news content in the country Thursday, with pages that carry warnings about Covid outbreaks, bushfires and cyclones rendered blank.

Fire, health and meteorological services around the country were experiencing problems with their Facebook pages, which are regularly used to issue emergency warnings in the disaster-prone country.

Environment Minister Sussan Ley tweeted the government's Bureau of Meteorology's page "has been impacted by the sudden Facebook news content restrictions", urging people to visit the website.

Related Topics

Facebook Visit Government

Recent Stories

IEA-IEF-OPEC Symposium on Energy Outlooks discusse ..

6 hours ago

We must remain vigilant to respond befittingly to ..

9 hours ago

PM safeguarded taxpayer money, spent on poor: Shib ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Russian Pr ..

9 hours ago

India's Economy Expected to Grow by Over 10% in 20 ..

8 hours ago

Three injured in blast at Lidl's German headquarte ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.