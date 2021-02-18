Australian emergency services affected by Facebook ban

(@FahadShabbir)

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Several Australian emergency services reported being hit by Facebook's ban on sharing news content in the country Thursday, with pages that carry warnings about Covid outbreaks, bushfires and cyclones rendered blank.

Fire, health and meteorological services around the country were experiencing problems with their Facebook pages, which are regularly used to issue emergency warnings in the disaster-prone country.

Environment Minister Sussan Ley tweeted the government's Bureau of Meteorology's page "has been impacted by the sudden Facebook news content restrictions", urging people to visit the website.