UrduPoint.com

Australian Emissions Rise In 2021: Report

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Australian emissions rise in 2021: report

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) ::Australia's greenhouse gas emissions increased in 2021, government data has revealed.

According to the National Greenhouse Gas Inventory update for December 2021, which was published on Monday, Australia produced 488 million tonnes of carbon dioxide in 2021, an increase of 0.8 percent from 483.9 million in 2020.

Emissions from the electricity sector fell by 4.2 percent due to an increase in renewable energy but were offset by increases in transport and manufacturing emissions as travel increased.

Agriculture emissions increased 4.2 percent as the industry continued to recover from drought.

Chris Bowen, the minister for climate change and energy, said the data reflected the former Coalition government's failure on climate policy.

"Their failure to deliver proper climate policy over a decade undermines the great strides in emissions reduction made through household solar, the Renewable Energy Target and state-based renewable schemes in the electricity sector over recent years," he said in a media release.

Related Topics

Australia Electricity Drought Bowen December Gas 2020 Media From Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

Medical team formed to find out the true age of Du ..

Medical team formed to find out the true age of Dua Zehra

21 minutes ago
 Maya Ali praises super versatile Saba Qamar's acti ..

Maya Ali praises super versatile Saba Qamar's acting in 'fraud'

38 minutes ago
 The HUAWEI nova 9 - the Trendy Flagship & Camera K ..

The HUAWEI nova 9 - the Trendy Flagship & Camera King Smartphone does more than ..

1 hour ago
 Several Pakistani Embassies Twitter accounts have ..

Several Pakistani Embassies Twitter accounts have been blocked by India

1 hour ago
 PPP Minister Khursheed Shah tests positive for Cov ..

PPP Minister Khursheed Shah tests positive for Covid-19

2 hours ago
 PM vows to take country towards economic stability ..

PM vows to take country towards economic stability in next 14 months

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.