Australian Ewan Named Lotto Leader For Tour De France

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Australian Ewan named Lotto leader for Tour de France

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Australian Caleb Ewan was on Friday unveiled as "absolute leader" of the Lotto cycling team for the Tour de France in which the Belgian outfit will target up to seven stage wins.

"We have selected the strongest team possible," said Lotto-Soudal general manager John Lelangue.

"Seven of our eight riders have finished the Dauphine or Baloise Belgium Tour in top shape.

"It is clear that Caleb Ewan is our absolute and rightful leader. I think there are six to seven stages where the sprinters can battle for the stage win.

"Aside from Ewan, other riders for the June 26-July 18 Tour include the Belgian trio of Jasper De Buyst, Tosh Van der Sande and Harry Sweeny, Germany's Roger Kluge, and three non-sprinter Belgian stage hunters in Philippe Gilbert, Thomas De Gendt and Brent Van Moer.

Ewan, 26, has five Tour stage victories to his name, in the 2019 and 2020 editions, while Gilbert and De Gendt also both have stage wins to their Names.

